Immigrant Welfare Group Criticises GTA IV

Stereotypes, stereotypes, stereotypes. That's what the UK's Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants thinks! Even worse, the JCWI thinks that GTA IV could make life hard for Eastern European immigrants. Says a JCWI spokesperson:

The figures show that East European immigrants are not proportionately responsible for any increase in crime. This plays on untrue stereotypes.

These days, unless you are dealing with WASPy bald space marines, you're bound to piss someone off. And even then...

GTA IV [The Times via MCVUK]