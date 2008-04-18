The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

In Miyamoto's Mind, Wii Fit Is A Video Game

Wii Fit is not a game. Well, that is, unless you consider doing homework and mowing the lawn games. Don't tell that to Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto. Dude so thinks Wii Fit is a game. According to Miyamoto:

Well, yes, in my mind, I would say it is a video game.

Makes sense. He can't very well go around and call it "It Prints Money, Part 2." That'd confuse the housewives.
Interview Preview [Multiplayer][Pic]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles