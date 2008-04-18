In Miyamoto's Mind, Wii Fit Is A Video Game

Wii Fit is not a game. Well, that is, unless you consider doing homework and mowing the lawn games. Don't tell that to Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto. Dude so thinks Wii Fit is a game. According to Miyamoto:

Well, yes, in my mind, I would say it is a video game.

Makes sense. He can't very well go around and call it "It Prints Money, Part 2." That'd confuse the housewives.

