In Miyamoto's Mind, Wii Fit Is A Video Game

Wii Fit is not a game. Well, that is, unless you consider doing homework and mowing the lawn games. Don't tell that to Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto. Dude so thinks Wii Fit is a game. According to Miyamoto:
Well, yes, in my mind, I would say it is a video game.
Makes sense. He can't very well go around and call it "It Prints Money, Part 2." That'd confuse the housewives.
Interview Preview [Multiplayer][Pic]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink