Infogrames Setting Alone In The Dark Up For A Fall

Infogrames boss David Gardner has told Reuters "we want to stop losing money". No shit, Dave! As for how they're going to do that, well...they're hoping to sell a lot of videogames. Like the new Alone In The Dark.

Over the life of the product in this business year across platforms we are expecting between 2 and 3 million units.

I know, it's launching on nearly every platform under the sun, but 2-3 million units? In this business year? It's not that it looks bad, just...I have a little trouble believing that many people are excited for it. OK, I'm having a lot of trouble.

Infogrames sees new game selling 2-3 mln units [Reuters]