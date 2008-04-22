Inside The High-Flying World Of Sony Computer Entertainment America

SCEA, it's all coke parties, celebrity golf tournaments and laser-etched PS3s, right? Not in the mid-90s it wasn't. Especially if you worked in testing or "consumer service" like these poor souls. Worth watching as much for the appalling haircuts and overwhelming dorkiness as it is for the neat interview with Warhawk and Twisted Metal producer Mike Giam.
PlayStation Museum [via DMczaf @ NeoGAF]
