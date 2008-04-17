The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

InstantAction.com Readies Rokkitball

GarageGames' labour of love, browser based action game portal InstantAction.com ads another title to their arsenal tomorrow with the introduction of Rokkitball. Rokkitball is a futuristic, team-based game that weaves together action and strategy to form a very compelling concept in browser-based gaming.

Rokkitball brings a new level of multiplayer gaming to InstantAction, combining the frantic pace of a shooter with the team strategy of a real-world sport," said Alex Swanson, Rokkitball Producer and Designer. "We plan to provide an on-going flow of new content to players through InstantAction, with several additional stadiums and enhanced team customisation options already in the works."

While we won't know much more until we actually get to play the game, there will be a live chat with developer Alex Swanson tomorrow at 3PM Pacific, the same time the game goes live, where he will be discussing the creation of Rokkitball and all that entails. For now, check out our exclusive screens from the new title, and head over to InstantAction.com for more web-based multiplayer goodness.

RokkitballRokkitballRokkitball

Comments

  • Curt from InstantAction Guest

    Thanks for covering Rokkitball. People are going cuckoo bananas for it. I think it's going to give Legions a run for its money.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles