InstantAction.com's Rokkitball Trailer



Here's the exclusive trailer for Rokkitball, the latest game to grace the lineup at GarageGames' InstantAction.com web-based multiplayer gaming portal. It looks like guns and soccer. Or guns and basketball. We'll just stick with guns and ball for now, until we get our hands on the game. It should be showing up at InstantAction later tonight, or possibly early tomorrow.