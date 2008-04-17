Iroha Ravaged

Revealing! Taken advantage of! SNK has licensed out Samurai Spirits character Iroha for the Queen's Gate art books. Titled On wo Kaseu Mono Iroha (Debt Replaying Iroha), the book is fully licensed by SNK and illustrated by Tasuku Iizuki. Queen's Gate is a spin-off of Queen's Blade, which is a Lost Worlds style "combat picture book game." Though, Queen's Blade is so MAXIMUM RISKY. Don't believe us? Of course not! Not safe for work pics after the jump.