Iron Man Behind-The-Scenes



Developer Secret Level displays a pretty firm grasp on the abilities of Iron Man in this developer diary for the game of the same name. It does an IM fan proud to know that the dev team, purchased by Sega specifically for this project, had to figure out a way to create gameplay that Tony Stark couldn't just waltz through. Not only do Secret Level and Sega understand Iron Man, they also understand that it isn't a real developer diary until it's narrated by Electric Playground's Victor Lucas. It's true!