I was sitting here, thinking how odd it was that Sega hadn't released anything new on Iron Man today when the notification showed up in my email box - a playable demo for the game is will be available for the Xbox 360 tomorrow, with a PlayStation Network one coming soon. I'm both overjoyed and anxious about getting my hands on the game. It could be a wondrous experience, or it could suck completely. I suppose we'll know come tomorrow morning. While we wait, enjoy this video revealing what the demo has in store for us.
Iron Man Demo Coming Tomorrow
