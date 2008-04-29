Iron Man: One Man Army

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The star-studded behind the scenes Iron Man action continues as Sega gathers Stan "The Man" Lee, John Favreau, Robert Downey Jr., and a cast of thousands sing the praises of the upcoming game, due out at the end of this week. There really isn't all that much more they can say at this point. Stan likes it. John likes it. I myself am mildly fond of what I've seen so far, while awaiting having the full game in my hands before I pass any sort of final judgment. I think we've seen just about everything we're going to see before the movie and game come out, so now we wait.

And play GTA IV.

