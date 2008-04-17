Iron Man Voice Acting With Downy Downey Jr.



Here's another in the series of the Victor Lucas narrated shorts for Sega's Iron Man video game, this time featuring the voice acting talents of a Robert Downey Jr. who seems to have a soft lining of goose down on his head, which they explain is for an upcoming role. He doesn't make a good blond, but he does make a damn fine Tony Stark. Even Stan "The Man" Lee thinks so! Listening to Downey Jr. read the lines, we can at least rest assured that the game will be a joy to listen to as well as look at. Here's hoping the gameplay follows suit!