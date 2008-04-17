Here's another in the series of the Victor Lucas narrated shorts for Sega's Iron Man video game, this time featuring the voice acting talents of a Robert Downey Jr. who seems to have a soft lining of goose down on his head, which they explain is for an upcoming role. He doesn't make a good blond, but he does make a damn fine Tony Stark. Even Stan "The Man" Lee thinks so! Listening to Downey Jr. read the lines, we can at least rest assured that the game will be a joy to listen to as well as look at. Here's hoping the gameplay follows suit!
Iron Man Voice Acting With Downy Downey Jr.
