Is GameStop Recession-Proof?

Let's face it, the U.S. economy is in the crapper and it looks like it's only going to get worse for everyone that isn't working in Hollywood—or GameStop. It's one of the few retailers that's not seeing slowing sales, partially from all that second hand game selling they love to do, but mostly from the fact that the video game industry is making serious bank.

While CEO Richard Fontaine won't go on record as saying the retailer laughs in the face of recession, he's got a few analysts that are mostly sure that GameStop will whether the storm.

Wedbush Morgan analyst Michael Pachter says the strip mall swap meet is "as recession-resistant as anyone in retail can be", with NPD analyst Anita Frazier theorising that folks will "hunker down" at home with a good, slightly scratched game to save money. Fret not, GameStop employees, you'll probably be employed by the end of the year.

GameStop's growth puts it in recession-resistant spot [Dallas News]

