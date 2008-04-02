The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

It's Another Kotaku Survey Giveaway!

Hi, Kotaku readership! It's your survey pimp again, whoring out another Gawker sales team mandated survey that could net you big bucks! By "big" we mean "one hundred US dollar value" and by "bucks" we mean "GameStop gift card". Feel like helping a Senior Editor out? Then fill out our survey, dammit! It's almost totally pain free. I'm told the standard Gawker contest rules apply. (Please. They'll hurt me if you don't do it.)

Editor's note: Unless otherwise specified, Kotaku US competitions are open to international readers.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles