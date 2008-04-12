It's Chessmaster Live Hip Hop Weekend!

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Don't forget folks, this weekend is the Chessmaster Live Hip Hop Weekend on Xbox Live, where you could win fabulous prizes just for playing a Chessmaster Live match online! Sponsored by the Hip Hop Chess Federation and Xbox.com, players who register either online or by downloading the Chessmaster LIVE Registration Gamer Picture Pack and then play an online match are automatically entered to win an hourly drawing for a 12-month Xbox Live Gold subscription and 1500 Microsoft points. All hourly winners are then entered to win the grand prize - a custom chess board signed by Grandmasters, and a copy of the PC version of Chessmaster: The Art of Learning. Woot! The chess action will be slow and furious this weekend! See you there!

