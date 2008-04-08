It's Official: Ikaruga Hitting US XBLA This Week

In this week's XBLA update, we've finally gotten official confirmation that Ikaruga, the classic Japanese shoot 'em up (sorry, I despise the term "shmup") is coming to the platform this Wednesday, April 9th. Now in HD, players can enjoy standard leaderboards as well as online co-op and replay/save video support. It'll set you back 800 points.

In addition, the highly regarded newb Poker Smash will be offering two expansions. The Environment Pack (with two new action mode environments) and the Puzzle Pack (with 15 new puzzles) will each be available for 100 points.

All in all, it's a nice week of updates on XBLA. For the full, gruesome details, hit the jump.