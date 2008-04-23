I've Wasted My Life (And Other Unreleased Atari 2600 Gems)

We're certainly not above giggling profusely at some retitled Atari 2600 box art. While the cover artwork on Atari published titles was nothing short of spectacular stuff—the Defender and Haunted House paintings expertly tricking my young mind—it's clear that some of these games were given unspectacular titles. I've Wasted My Life, however, is brilliant. And Tim Curry's Magic Board? I'd have played that.

These more accurately titled and described Atari 2600 classics are possibly the best box art jokes you'll see all week. Unless there's a Photoshop Phriday on the matter...

