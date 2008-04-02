Jack Thompson Is "First Amendment Attorney"

Last seen on Fox News as a "School Shooting Expert", Jack Thompson is now, according to a Fox News broadcast last Thursday, a "First Amendment Attorney." This is not an April Fool's Joke. Neither is Fox News. Yet both strangely seem like one. Everyday of the year.
