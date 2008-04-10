Jackie Chan Kind Of Invented Wii Fit

We blame our under indulgence in late night foreign infomercials, but still, how did we all miss the Jackie Chan J-Mat Fitness? Released back in 2005—two years before the world exploded over Wii Fit—the J-Mat featured four buttons that allowed users to follow along Chan's aerobics routine while software tracked fitness over time. It was fairly expensive, costing $US 90 and requiring a $US 80 XaviXPORT console to operate. And, of course, Nintendo didn't package it with the Wii global phenomenon.

Thanks to YouTube, we even have a clip of the product in action:



Oh, but before all the fanboys freak out, we just wanted to clarify that we realise Jackie Chan didn't really invent Wii Fit's Balance Board. That honour goes to Amiga.



