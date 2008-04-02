Japan Goes Bananas For New Banana Cake

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Japan does not like portable caking. Japan freakin loves portable caking. Evidence: the launch last night of the latest portable cake sensation, which drew crowds of hundreds to stores across Akihabara for midnight openings. While it's already been available for years in chocolate and vanilla, and was relaunched last year as a limited edition sponge cake, the promise of a banana cake variation was just too much for the die-hard, with most stores selling out before they could satisfy the midnight crowd, let alone the fresh batch of campers who turned up before regular opening hours.

First in line, first cake in belly. Yum yum.

