JB Hi-Fi Trade-In Deals, Get GTA IV & Mario Kart Wii on the Cheap

jblogo_left.jpgEcogamer's Anthony has again put together a list of gaming goodies for Kotaku AU, aimed at the cash-strapped. This particular lot focuses on JB Hi-Fi's current trade-in deals.

Anthony mentions that if you're still in the market for a copy of GTA IV or Mario Kart Wii, then these deals might be up your alley... or up the alley next to yours.

JB Hi-Fi have updated their website with a whole pile of specials. I do not have the energy to write it all, so instead here are the trade in deals. These appear to be the best way to get a hold of Mario Kart Wii and GTA IV.

- Trade in 3 Xbox 360 games and get a game for free: GTA IV, Burnout Paradise, DMC4, Condemned 2, Bully, Army of Two, R6 Vegas 2, Frontlines, MX vs ATV Untamed - Trade in 2 PS3 games and get a game for free: GTA IV, Bunrout Paradise, Condemned 2, Army of Two, R6 Vegas 2, MX vs ATV Untamed - Trade in 2 Wii games and get a game for free: Mario Kart Wii, BWii, Zack and Wiki, Bully, Sega Superstar Tennis - Trade in 3 DS games and get a game for free: Mario Party DS, Pokemon Diamond/Pearl, Mario & Sonic Olympics, Cooking Mama 2

The above trade in deals can be found here: http://www.ecogamer.com/content/view/564/6/ The remainder of the JB catalogue can be found here: http://www.ecogamer.com/content/view/566/6/

  • Daniel Mahony Guest

    Here's hoping they will allow games that everyone wants to get rid of,like Perfect Dark Zero + Kameo.

  • the_hat Guest

    Anyone know if Wii Play counts as a Wii game?

  • Anthony Guest

    There are no exceptions for DS which is nice.. well except for the Metroid Demo. I tried that and got refused lol :)

    JBs deals are much better than EB and GAME. Less exceptions and in general requires less games to trade in (2 Wii games for MK opposed to 3 at EB)

