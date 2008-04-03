The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Jodie Foster Loves Guitar Hero

Jodie Foster is much more than an Academy-Award winning actress and deranged madman inspiration. She's also a gamer, and a rocking gamer at that. The 45-year-old star of Nim's Island apparently plays the game with her children on a regular basis, using it to overcome her lack of natural musical ability.

"I have no musical ability. I tried in my life. I tried to learn the trumpet, that wasn't so good. The good thing about Guitar Hero is you can just (press the buttons and) go 'blue, green, green, green, blue, green, green...'"

Awww, isn't that sweet? She's one of us! It's enough to make me want to draw the blinds and watch Taxi Driver for 24 hours straight while cradling her picture in my arms, talking to myself under my breath.

JODIE FOSTER - FOSTER IS A SECRET ROCKER [Contact Music]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles