Jodie Foster Loves Guitar Hero

Jodie Foster is an Academy-Award winning actress. She's also a gamer. The 45-year-old star of Nim's Island apparently plays the game with her children on a regular basis, using it to overcome her lack of natural musical ability.

"I have no musical ability. I tried in my life. I tried to learn the trumpet, that wasn't so good. The good thing about Guitar Hero is you can just (press the buttons and) go 'blue, green, green, green, blue, green, green...'"

She's one of us!

