Jordan Mechner Trademarks Prince Of Persia Prodigy

Jordan Mechner created the original Prince of Persia. Guy then did a sequel, then an ill-advised 3D version, then stuck around to help with Sands of Time, and is now involved in the upcoming Hollywood adaptation of the series. So his finger's kept squarely in the Prince of Persia pie. So it's little surprise he's just registered a new PoP-related trademark, for Prince of Persia Prodigy. Whatever could it be? My money's on it having something to do with the upcoming movie, and nothing to do with firestarting or smacking bitches up.

