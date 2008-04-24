Just How Long Does A Wii Last On A Store Shelf, Anyways?

Can't be long. And according to Reggie, it's not long at all. Speaking with Wired, the NoA boss has said that despite North America receiving 40% of the global allocation of Wii consoles, the average console is sitting on a retail shelf for around an hour before it's swooped up, thrown into a basket with Wii Play, and carried out of the store. To Nintendo, that's a success story, but if you're still waiting for a Wii 17 months after launch, it's a pain in the arse. Will knowing Reggie is "passionately upset about the lack of product relative to demand" help ease your pain?
Nintendo: Average Wii Sits on Shelf for Just an Hour [Game|Life]
