The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Just How Long Does A Wii Last On A Store Shelf, Anyways?

Can't be long. And according to Reggie, it's not long at all. Speaking with Wired, the NoA boss has said that despite North America receiving 40% of the global allocation of Wii consoles, the average console is sitting on a retail shelf for around an hour before it's swooped up, thrown into a basket with Wii Play, and carried out of the store. To Nintendo, that's a success story, but if you're still waiting for a Wii 17 months after launch, it's a pain in the arse. Will knowing Reggie is "passionately upset about the lack of product relative to demand" help ease your pain?
Nintendo: Average Wii Sits on Shelf for Just an Hour [Game|Life]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles