Kaketaku Teeth-On Impressions

The pink and green frosting of this single-layer, fancy-top sheet cake hides a delicate yellow sponge filler that blends well with it's decoration.
Personally, I'm not a huge fan of frosting, it actually makes my teeth hurt, but I couldn't get enough of the Kaketauke spread. While the base sheet cake was mediocre at best, the raised K was formed with delightful, Twinkie-like cakettes that melted in the mouth.
I suspect Kaketaku may be a work in progress, but if the bakers keep true to their vision, I suspect it could become a shining example of next-gen cake creation technology.
