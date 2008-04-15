Kane & Lynch DLC Trailer



For the five or six of you still playing Kane & Lynch on a regular basis, here is a trailer for the downloadable content that should be hitting your console of choice later this week. It contains four new multiplayer maps that you can choose while you sit around waiting for other people to come play. I kid Kane & Lynch. I am sure it has a very devout following and tens of dozens of people will be queued up to play come April 17th. Enjoy!