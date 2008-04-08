Kane & Lynch Gets Free DLC

Still playing Kane & Lynch? Good for you. You're obviously a person who cares not for wild and baseless internet hate campaigns (remember kids, it was neither Kane nor Lynch themselves behind the Gerstmann mess). You're probably also the kind of person who doesn't make a habit of looking a.gift horse in the mouth, so when April 17 comes around and four new multiplayer maps are offered on both the PlayStation Store and Xbox Live Marketplace free of charge, do the right thing and snap 'em up, OK?

