Kane & Lynch Gets Free DLC

Still playing Kane & Lynch? Good for you. You're obviously a person who cares not for wild and baseless internet hate campaigns (remember kids, it was neither Kane nor Lynch themselves behind the Gerstmann mess). You're probably also the kind of person who doesn't make a habit of looking a.gift horse in the mouth, so when April 17 comes around and four new multiplayer maps are offered on both the PlayStation Store and Xbox Live Marketplace free of charge, do the right thing and snap 'em up, OK?
Free Kane & Lynch Console DLC Due April 17 [Shacknews]
Still playing Kane & Lynch? Good for you. You're obviously a person who cares not for wild and baseless internet hate campaigns (remember kids, it was neither Kane nor Lynch themselves behind the Gerstmann mess). You're probably also the kind of person who doesn't make a habit of looking a.gift horse in the mouth, so when April 17 comes around and four new multiplayer maps are offered on both the PlayStation Store and Xbox Live Marketplace free of charge, do the right thing and snap 'em up, OK?
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink