Kaplan Using Nintendo DS For SAT Prepping

Kaplan, the makers of all those test preparation books, is teaming with Aspyr Media to create an SAT prep program for the Nintendo DS. Sure, the same title will also be made available for the PC and Mac (probably just like the stuff we've seen for years), but the flashcard form factor of the DS version makes it incredibly appealing.

If high school didn't represent some of the most stressful and awkward years of my life, I'd go back in a flash to play this SAT game on my DS! Think of it as Brain Age with a real tangible result. Would you be more likely to prep for the SATs on your DS than through a book or browser?



SAT Prep Game Coming to DS [GamelLife]