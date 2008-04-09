Karl Lagerfeld In Grand Theft Auto IV, Loves Being Politcially Incorrect

And now announcing for Grand Theft Auto IV... Karl Lagerfeld? The influential fashion designer will be one of the game's radio station D.J.s. Makes sense as he apparently owns like over 70 iPods and 60,000 CDs. Lagerfeld said that his relationship with Rockstar was "friendship at first sight." What's more, the fashion designer says:

They are the games of our times. Those games in a way changed the world.... They had written a politically incorrect dialogue... I loved it, [particularly]in a time when everybody wants to be so politically correct when they talk... "I prefer to be in a video than to play with it. I would love to be a very nasty, politically incorrect character.

So don't think of Karl Lagerfeld as an iconic fashion designer, but a wanna-be politically incorrect one.

Lagerfeld in GTAIV [New York Mag Thanks, 108!]