Ken Kutaragi To Be Hall of Famed By CEA

Ken "the Father of the PlayStation" Kutaragi is set to score another industry honour this year, dragging the former Sony Computer Entertainment exec from the comfort of his pajamas and back onto North American soil for another round of fawning. The Consumer Electronics Association announced that it would induct Ken into the CE Hall of Fame in October, along with 11 of his industry peers, according to a report from GameSpot.

After receiving similar accolades from the Entertainment Software Association and Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences, we're worried Ken might let this all go to his head. Who knows what engineering insanity he could devise if he ventures into mad scientist mental territory?

