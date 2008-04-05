The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Know Flash? Win Cash. And Maybe a Job

Flash game coders have a shot at some loot and a developer gig in a contest UGOPlayer.com is running beginning April 8. So if you think you've got the next killer office time waster, it could net up to a $US 5,000 first-place prize and, potentially, a job writing games.

For those of us who don't know how to program, the monthlong UGOPlayer.com Online Game Fest is another useful site for goofing off at work.

Entries will be evaluated by a panel of experts, which will select 10 finalists. All entries will be available at the UGOPlayer.com site during the April 8 to May 5 contest period.

As for the development gig offer, a company release hedges by saying it's "a chance to become a game developer." Obviously they can't go guaranteeing jobs sight unseen. But I'm thinking that if you take time write an awesome side-scroller in your spare time without asking for an hour of OT, or any promise of compensation, you'll be very desirable to the video game industry and find work soon enough. If you're not already working for teh man.

There are tons of indie flash games out there— my faves are Boomstick and Chaos Theory. (Admittedly, that last one is more than a year old, but it's still a great time killer) UGOPlayer.com is smartly corralling writers together, and likely appealing to the egos of those with a following, and then getting the best submissions under their brand. Still, even if your coding skillz stopped at hypercard stacks, the site might be worth a look for latest-and-greatest games once the contest is about a week in.

Side note: You think this one could crack the top 10?

UGOPlayer.com's Online Game Fest [UGOPlayer.com]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles