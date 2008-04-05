Know Flash? Win Cash. And Maybe a Job

Flash game coders have a shot at some loot and a developer gig in a contest UGOPlayer.com is running beginning April 8. So if you think you've got the next killer office time waster, it could net up to a $US 5,000 first-place prize and, potentially, a job writing games.

For those of us who don't know how to program, the monthlong UGOPlayer.com Online Game Fest is another useful site for goofing off at work.

Entries will be evaluated by a panel of experts, which will select 10 finalists. All entries will be available at the UGOPlayer.com site during the April 8 to May 5 contest period.

As for the development gig offer, a company release hedges by saying it's "a chance to become a game developer." Obviously they can't go guaranteeing jobs sight unseen. But I'm thinking that if you take time write an awesome side-scroller in your spare time without asking for an hour of OT, or any promise of compensation, you'll be very desirable to the video game industry and find work soon enough. If you're not already working for teh man.

There are tons of indie flash games out there— my faves are Boomstick and Chaos Theory. (Admittedly, that last one is more than a year old, but it's still a great time killer) UGOPlayer.com is smartly corralling writers together, and likely appealing to the egos of those with a following, and then getting the best submissions under their brand. Still, even if your coding skillz stopped at hypercard stacks, the site might be worth a look for latest-and-greatest games once the contest is about a week in.

Side note: You think this one could crack the top 10?

