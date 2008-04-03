The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Kojima Jr: "Metal Gear Is Such A Shitty Game"

True story! In an interview with IGN, Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima has said a whole bunch of stuff about Metal Gear, including more teasing over the future of the series, how they've tailored Metal Gear Online for Western audiences and how he might consider a ZOE or Snatcher remake sometime in the future. But the best part? It's learning that Metal Gear Solid Portable Ops captures an entirely different, younger market in Japan than the console titles:

I have a son in that particular age group, the 13-15 year old age group, and he's been with me watching me create the Metal Gear series. But he has always criticized it: 'Oh, Metal Gear is such a s****y game.' Until the point I released Portable Ops. So these kids are really into these handheld machines, and my son is really into Portable Ops as well: the use of the WiFi, the ability to play anywhere, bring it to school, etc. So it seems like the middle school kids are really, really having fun with the PSP.

Course they are. It's like Pokemon for the PSP, but with guns. Much more enjoyable for the kids than that those wordy, "shitty" console versions!
MGS4 Hideo Kojima Interview [IGN]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles