Konami Adds Stuff To Metal Gear Online

Enjoying the Metal Gear Online beta? Course you are. Now go enjoy it some more. Konami have today made two additions to the beta, throwing in not only a new map, but a new gameplay mode as well. The map's called Midtown Maelstrom, and looks a lot like the demo level we got to play at TGS last year. The new gameplay mode's called Sneaking Mission. One guy plays as Solid Snake, everyone else is a guard, with the guards then split into two competing teams. Sounds complicated! Which is probably just the way you like it.

