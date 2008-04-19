Konami ID Dojo: Oops, We Mucked Up The Digits

Konami klusterfuck kontinues! In this edition of Konami ID Dojo, we bring word of incomplete digit codes issued with the pre-order DVD, which was due to a printer error. Over on the PlayStation.Blog, there's this:

To start, we have been getting reports that some of you are receiving partial digit UPVC's Metal Gear Online Beta on the "Metal Gear Saga Vol. 2″ DVD inserts. We are aware of this issue and are working hard to remedy. If you've been affected by this issue, please contact us at http://www.konami-data.com/support/. Please be sure to include your partial code, and any other pertinent details (like a return email address, etc). We thank you for your patience.

Deep breaths everyone! We are going to be a-okay!!

Beta Questions Answered [PlayStation Blog]