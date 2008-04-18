Konami ID Dojo: Site Down, Fix It Time

Smash Bros Dojo is dead. Face it. To fill the void, there's this: the Konami ID Dojo. Bringing you all the latest ID clusterfuck news, today's update is quite exciting. No, it's very exciting. So many people are trying to access the portal site, that Konami's servers are buckling. The Metal Gear Online teaser site posts this message:

Currently, the extraordinary levels of traffic levels are causing great difficulty for our customers in accessing the page.

In order to solve the problem, we will be carrying out emergency maintenance work on the site from 04/18/2008 at 20:00 (GMT+9h).

During maintenance, the KONAMI ID portal site will be taken down and therefore will be inaccessible.

We would like to apologise for any inconveniences caused.

Just wait until, you know, people start playing your game! Then those servers will get a good work out. This, this is just a warm-up. The real shit hits the fan June 12th. Can't wait! (Though, we might have to — that is, if the servers get fucked.)

Important Notice [Konami Thanks to all who sent this in!]