Konami ID Dojo: "System Is Very Busy Now"

Didn't much like the Smash Bros Dojo. Thought it was kinda stupid. Drip-fed, inane PR at its very worst, even. Nothing wrong with the format itself, though, which is much better suited towards cataloguing a clusterfuck, like the one Konami have orchestrated for their Metal Gear Online beta. Latest news from the front: the site itself isn't even working properly, let alone the beta signup process. We've had emails from users reporting that their application's keep pinging out, while my own application hasn't gotten any further than the message you can see above. Not very encouraging, this. If they can't handle some simple password sign-ups, what are they going to do when June 12 comes around?