Konami ID Dojo: Things Are Streamlined, Yo

Clusterfuck and all, Konami cares. Konami wants you to have a good Metal Gear Online experience. But before you can have a good MGO, it would be nice if getting a Konami ID wasn't such a pain in the arse. Well! Konami has streamlined its website and made getting an ID somewhat less of a pain in the arse. Bravo. Now, if they can get their servers up and running for the *planned* Friday Beta, things would be just grand.
Quick Registration [Konami via PS3 Fanboy]
