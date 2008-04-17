Korea Goes Totally Overboard With Zack & Wiki Promo

When the Wii finally launches in Korea next week, one of the games available will be Zack & Wiki. How do you sell a game like Zack & Wiki to the Korean market? With mousepads. Oh, and the promise of riches. Everyone who preorders the game will get two bits of merch: a mousepad and a small treasure chest filled with treasure-shaped candy. Except not all the chests contain candy. One hundred of them will contain a pearl necklace. A real, pearl necklace. This would be the part where I'd say I wished we could have gotten pearl necklaces with our preorders, but...hrm. I won't.
[Ruliweb, via Wii Fanboy]
