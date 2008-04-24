Korn Debuts Haze the Song

Here it is, Korn's original song inspired by Ubisoft's upcoming shooter Haze. The song, which has the same name as the game, is available for purchase on online music sites or you can catch it on the enhanced CD version of the Korn untitled album which hit Europe, Japan, Australia and New Zealand on April 21.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink