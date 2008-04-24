The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Korn Debuts Haze the Song

Here it is, Korn's original song inspired by Ubisoft's upcoming shooter Haze. The song, which has the same name as the game, is available for purchase on online music sites or you can catch it on the enhanced CD version of the Korn untitled album which hit Europe, Japan, Australia and New Zealand on April 21.

