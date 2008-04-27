The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Kotaku Originals: Leaked Online Now

Busy times for the last full week leading up to the GTA IV release. We had two pirated releases, a probe into gamers stupid enough to play them with Xbox Live enabled, and a desperate attempt out in Holland to get stores to sell it early. Nuh-uh. Nice try though. And no one stateside was able to convince their local Gamestop to slip a copy early. Someone will, though. Just wait.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles