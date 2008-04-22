LA Times: Sony's PS3 Video Store Will Arrive This Summer

Sony's long-rumoured, rarely officially talked about video download service is coming to PlayStation 3s this summer, according to a report from the LA Times. Hints that Sony would be capitalising on the Sony Pictures and Sony Home Entertainment library have been tossed about by the Financial Times and Wall Street Journal with Peter Dille—SVP of marketing for SCEA—dropping semi-official word on the unnamed service on the official PlayStation.blog last week.

Details are still incredibly scarce on the movie and television download service that was shown to publishers earlier this year at Destination PlayStation, but Dille teases that Sony will "be offering a video service for PS3 in a way that separates the service from others you've seen or used." The LA Times sources anonymous film execs who say that video downloads could... yes, could be transmitting via PlayStation 3 connections this summer.

Clear some space on your calendars, folks!

Sony to launch online video service for PlayStation 3 [LA Times]