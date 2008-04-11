LE Metal Gear Solid 4 Will Only Be Available at GameStop

While the big Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots news today might seem like the details of the standard and limited editions of the games and their price, the real news seems to be that as of today Konami is planning on selling the Limited Edition version of the game only through GameStop.

That's right, no Wal-Mart, no Target, no Best Buy, no GameCrazy.

This backs up tips we received late last week that GameCrazy stores have been cancelling their limited edition MGS preorders.

While the release is pretty straight forward about this, saying the game will only be available in North America on June 12 through GameStop, I actually called to verify and was told that as of right now they have no plans on selling it anywhere else.. in North America. ever.

The release does also detail that the standard edition of Metal Gear Solid 4 will sell for $US 60, while the Limited Edition, which includes exclusive artwork by Yoji Shinkawa and a bevy of other goodies, will sell for $US 85, Konami announced today. Both go on sale on June 12.

Konami also announced their pre-order program, which will give customers who pre-order the game at select stories a copy of the Metal Gear Saga Vol. 2 DVD while supplies last.

"As the most anticipated game to be released for the PLAYSTATION®3 system this year, we wanted to make sure that no fan of Metal Gear Solid would be disappointed with the amount of content and gameplay at their disposal," said Anthony Crouts, Vice President of Marketing for Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc.

METAL GEAR SOLID 4: GUNS OF THE PATRIOTS STANDARD EDITION: $US 59.99

Marking the return of Hideo Kojima's legendary tactical espionage action series, Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots features a cinematic experience and visual masterpiece that will redefine this landmark franchise as a revolutionary game for the PLAYSTATION®3 system. The game is the final chapter in the saga of Solid Snake which sends him around the world in pursuit of his arch nemesis, Liquid Ocelot. Armed with new gadgets and abilities, Solid Snake must shift the tides of war into his favour, using the chaos of the battlefield to infiltrate deep into enemy territory. In his globetrotting final mission, Snake must sneak deep into enemy locations in the Middle East, South America, and other corners of the earth to foil Liquid Ocelot's. Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots includes Metal Gear Online "Starter Pack", which is the full and complete multiplayer component of Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots.

METAL GEAR SOLID 4: GUNS OF THE PATRIOTS LIMITED EDITION: $US 84.99

Featuring collectible packaging with exclusive artwork by famed Kojima Productions illustrator Yoji Shinkawa, the Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots Limited Edition will contain everything that is included with the Standard Edition as well as an additional Blu-ray disc featuring two "making of" documentaries. The documentaries will include extensive interviews with Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima and the Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots Soundtrack CD. The Limited Edition will be available exclusively at GameStop.

METAL GEAR SOLID 4: GUNS OF THE PATRIOTS PRE-SELL PROGRAM

A special pre-sale program of Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots will be offered at participating retailers. This pre-sell entitles customers that pre-order either edition, a copy of the Metal Gear Saga Vol. 2 DVD (while supplies last). Featuring extensive original video content the DVD primarily focuses on the interconnected history between all of the "Snakes": Big Boss (Naked Snake), Liquid Snake, Solidus Snake, and of course, Solid Snake. The DVD also contains a compendium of the Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots trailers. Additionally, each DVD allocated during this pre-order period will contain a unique voucher code that will enable the consumer to download the Metal Gear Online Beta. The download of the Beta will be available from April 17th to May 5th and the gameplay will be available from April 21st to May 5th.