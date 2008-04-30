The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Legend Of Spyro Animated Film In The Works

While the Spyro the Dragon series has been steadily declining in quality since the original was released, one thing the developers have never skimped on is voice talent. Just look at the cast for the upcoming game The Legend of Spyro: Dawn of the Dragon. You've got Christina Ricci, Elijah Wood, Wayne Brady, Gary Oldman, and Mark Hamil - all amazing voice talents. In other words, you've got the makings of an amazing CGI movie, which according to Variety is in the works.

Velvet Octopus has a five-pic deal with producer Ash Shah, which includes two more 3-D projects, both CGI animated — "Outback," the story of a white koala bear, and "The Legend of Spyro," a spin-off from the best-selling video game.

Of course there are no details whatsoever other than the fact that a deal is in place, but if they can secure even a few of the series' top-notch voice actors I'd be glad to hand over my hard-earned monies for a couple of hours of purple dragon goodness.

Lichtenstein to direct 3-D action pic [Variety]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles