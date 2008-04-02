LEGO Halo Online And On Time

If you missed it the first time, 1UP's coverage of LEGO Halo—which actually debuted about a month ago in the April issue of EGM—is now online, on April Fool's Day, for your mock-up viewing pleasure. No, it's not real, in spite of the genuine looking pair of screen shots, and that fall release date isn't happening. It's a respectably sound idea regardless, as I would expect half of everything will be LEGO-fied within the next decade. Someone at Microsoft and LEGO has to be seeing the profit potential on this crossover.
Previews: Lego Halo [1UP]
