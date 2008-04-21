Leon Kennedy Jumps/Shoots The Shark

Hey, it's Resident Evil's Leon Kennedy! Whatcha doin, Leon? Leon? Hey. Wait a second. Is that really you, Leon? Your fringe...it looks coiffured, with a hint of emo. The real Leon's fringe is stylish, with a hint of camp. You're a phoney. An unlicensed, knock-off phoney! I'm telling Capcom. They probably don't know about this! Actually, I don't think anybody knows about this, since the rest of the poster so perfectly recreates the Resident Evil 4 experience. Right down to Leon's...PEGA Shark Gun.

