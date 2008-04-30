The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Let's See How GTA IV Xbox 360 and PS3 Are Different

Frame rate issues aside, it's really getting hard to tell. And with mutli-platform releases like GTA IV, that's probably the point. Imagine that the differences we'll start seeing is if and when some of the bigger PS3 titles get Xbox 360 ports. Even then, we surmise that they'll just put the game on multiple discs. No biggie! PS3 vs. 360 GTA4 Compared [GayGamer]

