Life As A Trash Compactor: Eyes On Wall-E

The folks from Pixar were on hand to show off the video game adaptation of their animated movie, Wall-E. In Wall-E, the world has been taken over by a benevolent corporation and in a little switch, it's the consumers who are the enemies rather than the big corporate menace. Players can either take on the role of Wall-E (a trash compactor robot that looks like a cross between R.O.B. and Johnny 5) or the sleek and "iPod inspired" Eve, a flying female robot with a killer laser, both of whom are trying to save the universe from its own twisted remains.