LittleBigPlanet In Development For PSP?

Citing "sources", British site CVG are reporting that a PSP version of Sony's free-form platformer LittleBigPlanet is currently in development at Sony Studio Liverpool. Sony are obviously keeping quiet on the subject, but with the PS3 and PSP growing more and more interconnected via things like remote play, the possibility of a portable version of LBP that could "talk" to a PS3 version of the game isn't the most outrageous rumour I've heard this week.
LittleBigPlanet coming to PSP? [CVG]
