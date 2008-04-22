Liu Kang Bicycle Kicks To Street Fighter Movie, First Pic Of Gen

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The main who once played Liu Kang in the film adaptation of Mortal Kombat adds another video game movie to his resume, as Robin Shou joins the cast of Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li. The official movie blog has the first (exclusive) shot of Shou as Gen, Chun-Li's mentor. If you're a casual Street Fighter fan, you may not be familiar with Gen, as his appearances have been limited to the original Street Fighter and the Alpha series. Side-by-side, he may not quite match up, but he seems appropriate and on par with the rest of the cast.

The author of the movie blog also mentions that "I've seen the man in full costume and makeup and I promise you this- the dude is damn near unrecognisable." A full sized shot of the Hollywood take on Gen provides even more martial art muscle rippling detail.

Week 2 [Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li]

