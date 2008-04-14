The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Live Gameplay Footage: Rufus, Street Fighter IV

Alright, we have visuals here that are not fake: Actual game play video of Street Fighter IV, at a location test for the game (which is to be released for arcades this summer). We've heard of the luchador, El Fuerte and seen some stills in action. Now here is Rufus, a surprisingly nimble fat guy who resembles either a bloated tick or Strong Sad with a topknot and goatee.

I've embedded the Gametrailers version after the jump, in case YouTube does something wacky. The comments board there points out that Rufus's M.O. seems to be a ripoff of Tekken 6's Bob. I leave you to judge for yourselves.

