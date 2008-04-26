Live GTA IV Player's Xbox 360 Goes RRoD

When you steal a game before release and broadcast its play over Justin TV for seven consecutive hours, sometimes, apparently, your console will RRoD. Is it karma? Sony sabotage? Or just shoddy Xbox 360 craftsmanship? We'll let the commenters sort that little life lesson out.
UPDATE: Oooh, apparently that Xbox looks mighty like this Xbox. Yeah, not looking so real now. But still very funny.
GTA IV: The Guy Gets 3 Red Rings of Death While Playing on Live Streaming Video [N4G]
